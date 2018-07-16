Brooke Hogan comments on her father’s return to WWE
So proud of the true transformation my father has made spiritually & as a human. None of us are perfect, but we can UNlearn old things & learn new ways. Everyone’s evolution is unique to them & Gods timing. Thx to the fans for the endless love. Round 2 here we come. #Hulkamania https://t.co/QfA24eKruW
— Brooke Hogan (@MizzHogan) July 15, 2018
Yes people can unlearn but how do we know Terry Bollea unlearned? Because Hulk Hogan the character has never been racist but the man behind it was. We wont see the man behind it so this is hard to really judge.