Brock Lesnar to Defend at WWE SummerSlam, How His Opponent Will Be Determined
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed on tonight’s RAW that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Angle announced two Triple Threat matches to determine Lesnar’s opponent – Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley. The winners of the matches will face next week and the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to Lesnar. The first Triple Threat was won tonight by Reigns. Stay tuned for an update on the other winner and next week’s big match.
.@fightbobby vs. @IAmEliasWWE vs. @WWERollins AND @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @WWERomanReigns vs. @FinnBalor
The winner of each #TripleThreat Match will face each other for right to challenge @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam! #RAW pic.twitter.com/CMUQO3amdJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2018
It's simple, @HeymanHustle. @BrockLesnar can either defend the #UniversalChampionship at #SummerSlam…OR be stripped of the title! #RAW pic.twitter.com/JvFoOlGu8D
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2018
WHAT. A. MATCH.@WWERomanReigns defeats @FinnBalor & @DMcIntyreWWE to compete in next week's match to determine @BrockLesnar's opponent at #SummerSlam! #RAW #TripleThreat pic.twitter.com/GYbR60rrjw
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More
So no we’re just waiting for Bobby Lashley to win the second match, I suppose?