Brock Lesnar to Defend at WWE SummerSlam, How His Opponent Will Be Determined

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed on tonight’s RAW that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Angle announced two Triple Threat matches to determine Lesnar’s opponent – Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Elias vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley. The winners of the matches will face next week and the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to Lesnar. The first Triple Threat was won tonight by Reigns. Stay tuned for an update on the other winner and next week’s big match.

