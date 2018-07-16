Bobby Lashley says he wants Brock Lesnar

“I don’t know where Brock is but when Brock’s ready to come back and fight somebody for that title, I’m the man. Of course he said before he didn’t want to come back because of Roman, Roman, Roman. Now there’s a new big dog and that’s me. So if he wants to come back and defend that title, he has somebody else to come back and defend that title against. Somebody that beat the person he defended that title against last time. So now if Brock is ready to come defend that title, I am here. Of course I want the title but of course I want that match against Brock. I mean anything… I could post pictures of my kids online and people comment, ‘We want you to fight Brock’ That’s been happening for the last 12 years, so of course I want that match. And if Roman beats Brock for that title before I have a chance to get to Brock, then I still want that match and then I want the title.”

source: The Extreme Rules post-PPV show

(Visited 1 times, 106 visits today)