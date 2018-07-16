An historic event for the upcoming Wrestlemania weekend, and details about it

Bob Magee

The major story in the non-WWE world last week was the announcement… seemingly out of nowhere… that Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling would indeed hold a show at Madison Square Garden on April 6th, 2019, during Wrestlemania weekend called G1 Supercard.

G1 Supercard will be a all-hands on deck with New Japan and ROH bringing their best to this show. Ring of Honor had originally announced last month that they had a hold on a date for MSG in 2019 (never naming the specific date), then said the date was pulled due to WWE’s long-time deal with MSG, despite the fact that WWE has not run a PPV, a RAW, or a Smackdown at MSG since 2011, and had run all PPV or TV in the New York area at the Barclay’s Center in adjacent Brooklyn.

This announcement is a major event for wrestling, because this show will be the first non-WWE wrestling event held in MSG in over 50 years. Mexico’s AAA also states that it has a potential date for MSG for 2019, with no date announced. But WWE made no effort to exclude AAA from a date in the venue, apparently because they don’t see AAA as a competitor. Further, WWE has attempted to shut out other promotions from running in the immediate area of Wrestlemania on Wrestlemania weekend (with mixed success), forcing independent events and conventions to run outlying arenas. As an example, many had to do so at Wrestlemania 31. But it didn’t happen this year, although Ring of Honor did have to run their PPV in a venue in a less desirable part of New Orleans. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s new President Harold Meij talked about the G1 Supercard show in the event’s announcement statement: “This is a historic initiative for ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” the President of NJPW proudly commented. “This gives us a great chance to expose fans to NJPW in the building which housed so many memorable and compelling matches.” “We are thrilled to welcome Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling to Madison Square Garden for the much anticipated G1 Supercard,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, MSG Marquee Events. “We expect April 6th to be another memorable night of wrestling at The World’s Most Famous Arena.” ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff also stated: “This is destined to join a long list of historical wrestling moments and where better to hold it than at Madison Square Garden. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve as a company and am very appreciative of how great our relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling has become. However, none of this would be possible without our fans, who are truly the best in the world. Madison Square Garden would not be possible without them and for that I am most grateful.”

It seems that between Ring of Honor’s parent company Sinclair Broadcasting, and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Harold Meij, the parties weren’t taking no for an answer from Madison Square Garden.

It begs the question as to whether or not Sinclair was prepared or did take legal action to secure the venue after the initial denial because of WWE involvement. The mere fact that (when the initial denial happened) Sinclair corporate officials publicly discussed Ring of Honor for the first time in memory since the actual purchase of the company, suggests that more than “discussions with MSG” certainly had to have taken place. Vince McMahon is certainly not used to being told no for an answer by a venue when he demands something, so the Garden changing its mind came from more than “discussions”.

For those not aware of Sinclair Broadcasting Company, ROH’s owners, Sinclair’s politics are Neanderthal to put it politely. Many have nicknamed it “State TV” owing to its lockstep editorial policy with Donald Trump , and forced carriage of a network-wide editorial on each night’s local news that often contains party line style editorials that fly in the face of facts.

But Sinclair Broadcasting Company is for real. Sinclair Broadcasting Company’s REVENUE in 2017 was $2.73 billion, versus WWE’s $800.96 million in 2017.

It needs to be said that, if Sinclair has decided to make Ring of Honor more than cheap filler programming, that significant improvement needs to be made by Sinclair Broadcasting in the Ring of Honor’s actual TV production quality. The show is pretty much still indy-level in its production quality. It also airs in late-night slots and does not air in many major markets.

The latter may change with the upcoming Tribune purchase by Sinclair Broadcasting, pending anti-trust approval (which seems fairly likely after tweaks and sell offs of some stations for perception sake). That merger would gain Sinclair many more major markets and time to fill on its new stations. With more upscale placement for its channels, any programming would need to be at somewhat more upscale as well.