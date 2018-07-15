WWR “Greatest Rivals Round Robin” Results – July 14, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1. Greatest Rivals Round Robin – Match #1
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Tasha Steelz
2. Kris Stadtlander defeated Karissa
3. Punjabi Pride (Samara and Robo) defeated Gabby Ortiz and Leon St. Giovanni
4. Faye Jackson (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated Terra Calaway
5. Greatest Rivals Round Robin – Match #2
Karen Q defeated Tasha Steelz
6. Open Challenge
Oceanea defeated Delmi Exo
7. Solo Darling besiegt Alisha Edwards
8. Maria Manic and Penelope Ford defeated Black and Blue (Davienne and Vionette)
9. Greatest Rivals Round Robin – Match #3
Karen Q defeated Deonna Purrazzo
