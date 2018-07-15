WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 14, 2018 – Wheeling, West Virginia

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

2. 12-Man Tag Team Match

Elias, Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh), The Revival, and The B-Team defeated Heath Slater, Rhyno, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)

3. No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Mickie James

5. No Disqualification Match

Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens

6. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

-After the match, Kanellis challenged anyone in the back so he could have another match.

7. Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

9. Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

(Visited 1 times, 29 visits today)