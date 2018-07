WWE NXT Live Event Results – July 14, 2018 – Crystal River, Florida

1. Buddy Murphy defeated Mars Wang

2. Kairi Sane and Jessie Elaban defeated Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez

3. Raul Mendoza defeated Fabian Aichner

4. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Rocky (w/Tian Bing)

5. War Raiders defeated The Forgotten Sons

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Xia Li

7. Tommaso Ciampa defeate EC3

-The Velveteen Dream interfered on Ciampa’s behalf during the match.

8. NXT North American Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) defeated Kona Reeves

