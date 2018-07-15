Sami Zayn launches charity for Syrian victims

WWE superstar Sami Zayn has launched a new charity called Sami Relief which aims to help people evacuate from Syria who are trapped at the border for political or economic reasons.

“It’s sort of this perpetual thing that keeps spinning, of people on one side of the fence versus people on the other side of the fence, and there’s this back and forth, dialogue and just nothing gets done. Everybody’s yelling and nobody’s actually doing anything. And I felt like I had all these opinions and I had all these good intentions, but then I really had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘You talk a big game, but what are you actually doing?’ I just kind of felt like a hypocrite and I realized I do have the means to help because of this platform that I’ve been afforded by being WWE Superstar or being on TV every Monday night. I realized I had a position to actually facilitate some change and I wasn’t really, while my intentions were good, I wasn’t really doing anything. I had to look myself in the mirror and confront my own hypocrisy and face that head-on, and that was really what sparked it. The intention to help people or the belief that the Syrian people suffering is awful and that I wish I could alleviate it, that’s been there for years. But then I think I just came to a point in my life where I realized, I’m not really doing anything about it and it’s time to put up or shut up. That’s what really did it.”

source: thenation.com

