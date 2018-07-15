PROGRESS Chapter 73: Fourth Shade of Green Results – July 15, 2018 – Birmingham, England

1. Mark Andrews defeated El Phantasmo

2. #1 Contender’s (PROGRESS Atlas Championship) Match

TK Cooper defeated Rob Lynch

3. Danny Jones defeated Eddie Dennis (via Disqualification)

4. Tyler Bate defeated Travis Banks (via Countout)

5. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Trent Seven) defeated The Kings of the North (Corvin and Bonesaw)

6. Toni Storm defeated Killer Kelly

7. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Haskins defeated Sexy Starr (David Starr and Jack Sexsmith)

8. No Disqualification Match

Drew Parker defeated Jimmy Havoc

