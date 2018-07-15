Petey Williams says today’s X-Division isn’t on par with the past

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Petey Williams said that the current Impact Wrestling X-Division isn’t on par with the X Division of the past, as they’re rebuilding. Here are highlights:

On if the X Division is on par with the past:

“That’s a good question. I will say no. I think we’re still rebuilding the X Division. You look at the X Division back then and it was new. You look at the X Division in 2018 and that’s the style now. Athletically, it’s still great. You look at Andrew Everett and he’s doing stuff that a gymnast would be ashamed of. Rich Swann. The athleticism is still there. It’s just that the X Division, ten years ago, you thought of it and you’re like- ‘The X Division! That’s special’. Now it feels like everybody’s doing that style now so it’s not as cool as everybody else who’s doing it. But people have to remember, we started that style that you’re seeing now.”

On how to make the X Division unique:

“That’s a great question that has been asked to me many times, for months and months, and I don’t have an answer. If I did, we’d already been doing it and I’d be a brilliant mind. I really don’t have an answer for that. It needs to be something different. Maybe the X Division shouldn’t be called the X Division anymore. Maybe it should be called something else! Because the X Division used to mean something special. I would like for it to get back there and I think we’re working towards that.”

On Rich Swann:

“Oh Rich Swann is great. All the stuff he can do in the ring if you talk of a pure athlete in terms of balance, timing and body control, he’s got great skill and he can fit perfectly in the X Division. And as for backstage, I didn’t know he plays guitar. I’ve been playing guitar for 25 years. So, we hit it off. We were playing some songs and everything! So, I really respect him as a performer. Both of his matches that aired so far…the one against Trevor Lee and the one against Fenix were absolutely phenomenal. His future matches are going to be the same. He’s a big star. He’s got what it takes!”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 51 visits today)