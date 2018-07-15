PCO claims he turned down Impact offer in hopes of WWE Return

Pierre Carl Ouellet, better known these days as PCO, claims he turned down an offer from IMPACT Wrestling in hopes of returning to #WWE.

The 50-year-old 3-time WWE tag team champ spoke with Grizzly Media about what he hopes to accomplish in the latest phase of his career.

“My goal is to fight the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35. My PCO character is a bit like a French Frankeinstein, and is tailor-made to fight the Deadman,” said PCO “I am presently in an incredible form, and I am in all the major events of the independent scene. I declined an offer from TNA because I really believe that I can reach WWE for one last run.”

The wrestler did not reveal when IMPACT made the offer.

Old school fans will remember PCO as half of the Quebecers tag team with Jacques Rougeau in the mid-90s. In 1995, WWE repackaged him as a pirate — a character regularly mentioned on the Something To Wrestle podcast.

source: Prowrestlingsheet.com

