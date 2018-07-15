New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Extreme Rules (Video, Photos)
The B Team defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the first title reign for Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as a team. Hardy and Wyatt won the vacant titles by defeating The Bar back on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
#RAW #TagTeamChampions @MATTHARDYBRAND & @WWEBrayWyatt are here…
…and they're defending their titles, NEXT!#ExtremeRules starts RIGHT NOW, streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/X5h96Vcac0
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
Can you blame The #BTeam for being fired up tonight?@TheBoDallas & @RealCurtisAxel get their #RAW #TagTeamChampionship opportunity RIGHT NOW at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/p3GAaDV1dA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2018
The #DeletersOfWorlds are HERE! @WWEBrayWyatt @MATTHARDYBRAND #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/RO14pgImL3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2018
If there's one thing that @MATTHARDYBRAND wants to do tonight, it's…
…DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/RX6470SenD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2018
With the #Raw Tag Team Championship on the line, @MATTHARDYBRAND and @WWEBrayWyatt are looking to DELETE @TheBoDallas and @RealCurtisAxel's chances at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/hZKTnf7GPI
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
The #BTeam's moves look even sweeter with the GOLD! @TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/klH01pOw0e
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
Read it and weep. #AndNew@TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zfhMt0yRK5
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2018
That moment you realize you just became a NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampion… #ExtremeRules@TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel pic.twitter.com/Bf2F5X65y9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2018
