New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Extreme Rules (Video, Photos)

The B Team defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title reign for Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as a team. Hardy and Wyatt won the vacant titles by defeating The Bar back on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 155 visits today)