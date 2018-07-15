MLW owns the trademark for “War Games”

Major League Wrestling announced that MLW War Games is coming to Ft. Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Since then, fans have been wondering how MLW could feature the War Games name, which was created by the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid 80’s, later used by #WCW at the annual Fall Brawl pay-per-view and most recently used by #NXT last November at their Takeover event from Houston TX.

As it turns out, MLW LLC is the official owner of the “WAR GAMES” trademark.

MLW actually has two trademarks on the “WAR GAMES” name, with their usage covering:

“Entertainment services in the nature of organizing and arranging professional wrestling exhibitions for entertainment purposes; providing information and news about professional wrestling via a global computer network; presentation of live wrestling show performances.”

#WWE never actually trademarked the name WAR GAMES – and MLW’s usage of the event back in 2003 pre-dated NXT co-opting the show for an event 14 years later.

The original MLW War Games event took place on September 19, 2003 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL during Major League Wrestling’s initial run.

When asked if we’ll see September’s War Games event televised at some point, MLW CEO Court Bauer made it clear that is definitely in the works. Next week’s MLW Battle Riot event from New York City will be airing on beIN SPORTS as a 2-hour television special, so we could very well see a similar rollout for War Games.

