Kurt Angle Issues Ultimatum to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman (Video)

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appeared on tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view and said he’s tired of the situation with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Angle said he recently re-opened talks with Heyman for Lesnar’s next fight but Heyman closed those talks as Lesnar isn’t interested in facing anyone. Angle mentioned Lesnar’s recent UFC appearance and said The Beast does not care about WWE. Angle then announced that Heyman and Lesnar are to appear on tomorrow’s RAW to work out terms for his next title defense and if he doesn’t show, Lesnar will be stripped of the title.

Below is video of Angle issuing the ultimatum:

