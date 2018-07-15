Hulk Hogan reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame

Jul 15, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

After a three-year suspension, WWE has announced that Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A statement on WWE.COM reads, “This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

Hogan was pretty much erased from WWE in June 2015 after audio tapes involving private conversations which used several racial slurs were leaked by the National Enquirer.

2 Responses

  1. Saint Savage says:
    July 15, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    And still they have a convicted rapist Mike Tyson in there.

  2. Hans Maulwurf says:
    July 15, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Not to mention a racist president, but because he and Vince ar besties… Double standard

