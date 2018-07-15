Full betting odds for tonight’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view

12 matches are part of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view card for tonight, two of which will be part of the Kick Off show.

There’s a lot of odds and combinations available in terms of betting on the show today but we’re only presenting the odds for projected winners. You can check out other best sports betting websites for more in-depth bets.

In the WWE title match, AJ Styles is still the favorite with the same odds of yesterday. Styles is at 2/9 to retain the title while Rusev is at 3/1 to make this a very happy Rusev Day.

In the women’s title matches, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are currently even at 5/6 odds while Asuka is the favorite at 8/11 over Carmella at 1/1 to win the match. Winning the match does not necessarily mean winning the title in the case of title matches as it could be a DQ win.

One match expected to steal the show is the 30-minute iron man match for the Intercontinental title. The current champion, Dolph Ziggler, is the favorite at 4/7 to retain the title while Seth Rollins is at 5/4 to regain it.

The United States champion Jeff Hardy finds himself as the underdog with his odds at 5/4 to win while Shinsuke Nakamura has a better shot with odds at 4/7 in his favor. If Nakamura wins the title it would be his first title win in WWE since his NXT call up.

Both Raw and Smackdown Tag Team titles will be part of the show this time. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy are the favorites to retain the Raw Tag Team titles with odds at 4/9 while The B-Team are at 13/8 for the big upset. The story is reversed for the Smackdown Tag Team titles as Team Hell No are favorites with 4/5 odds versus the current champions The Bludgeon Brothers who are just slightly behind at 10/11.

Will Kevin Owens be able to stop Mr. Money In The Bank inside a steel cage match? According to the odds, no! Strowman is at 2/5 favorite while Owens is at 7/4. The other gimmick match left is the tables match on the Kick Off show, with SAnitY the favorites at 1/2 while The New Day are at 6/4 for the win.

In the singles matches, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor are even at 5/6 while Roman Reigns is the slight favorite over Bobby Lashley with odds at 8/11 and 1/1 respectively. There are no odds available for the other Kick Off match between Almas and Sin Cara probably due to the late addition.

Odds are correct as of press time. Please use caution when betting with real money.

