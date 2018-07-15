David Arquette says everyone backstage was pissed when he won the WCW title

Jul 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“There was a lot of hatred, and a lot of people got so pissed off. I remember telling one wrestler, I’m not sure who it was, wasn’t Bam Bam Bigelow, but it was someone who hadn’t ever been the champion before. And he was just so pissed. I was like I don’t know what to say, man. You know, that was my first inkling on how sort of upset people were gonna get. And obviously, I get it. These people dedicate their lives, I have nothing but respect for wrestlers. To this day, I haven’t taken a dime for wrestling”

Source: Sunday Night’s Main Event

(transcript credit Wrestling Inc.

One Response

  1. Ira says:
    July 15, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Probably a guy who was a low-mid card talent who was upset David came in with no significant training & won the belt. Bam Bam was probably in DDP/Kanyon crew who were friends with David

