Former ROH star Donovan Dijak, and former Impact Wrestling star Gunner have new #WWE Names.

Donovan Dijak will now be known as Dominik Dijakovic.

Former TNA grappler Gunner has been wrestling under his real name, Chad Lail, since signing with NXT, but it appears that he will be known as Jaxon Riker going forward.

