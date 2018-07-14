WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 13, 2018 – Charleston, West Virginia
1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
2. Four-Way Tag Team Match
Elias and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Revival, and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)
3. No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Mickie James, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) defeated The B-Team
6. Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens
7. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis
-After the match, Kanellis challenged someone in the back to face him in another match.
8. Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis
9. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss (c) (w/Mickie James) defeated Nia Jax and Sasha Banks
10. Bobby Roode and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre