WWE Raw Live Event Results – July 13, 2018 – Charleston, West Virginia

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

2. Four-Way Tag Team Match

Elias and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Revival, and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)

3. No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Mickie James, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c) defeated The B-Team

6. Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens

7. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis

-After the match, Kanellis challenged someone in the back to face him in another match.

8. Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis

9. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss (c) (w/Mickie James) defeated Nia Jax and Sasha Banks

10. Bobby Roode and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

