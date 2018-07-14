WWE NXT Live Event Results – July 13, 2018 – Tampa, Florida

Jul 14, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT Tag Team Championship) Triple Threat Match
Nick Miller defeated Montez Ford and Wesley Blake

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Candice LeRae, Jessie Elaban, and Xia Li defeated Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, and Vanessa Borne

3. Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing

4. Marcel Barthel defeated Dan Matha

5. EC3 defeated Kona Reeves

6. The Velveteen Dream defeated Brennan Williams

7. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Shayna Baszler (c) defeated Nikki Cross

8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (c) defeated The Mighty

