Sami Calihan On Why He’s The Undertaker Of Impact Wrestling

Callihan is preparing for a mask vs hair match at Slammiversary against Pentagon Jr. At this point in Callihan’s career, he is featured on television for three different companies at the same time. He appears on Lucha Underground, MLW, and Impact Wrestling on different nights of the week.

Callihan said the character you see on television is him in real life as he blends both worlds into one. Callihan also revealed that after he takes Pentagon’s mask at Slammiversary, the Impact Wrestling World Championship is his next goal.

Callihan is working for various promotions with television deals, putting him in different stories at the same time. Callihan goes by the same name in Impact Wrestling and MLW, but takes the moniker Jeremiah Crane in Lucha Underground. I asked Callihan if there was a difference in preparing for each unique environment. He said it doesn’t matter where he goes because he will always be the top guy.

“I’m me where ever I go,” Callihan said. “At the end of the day, I’m The Draw. It doesn’t matter what company I work for. Lucha Underground, MLW, Impact wrestling it doesn’t matter where I go I’m the top guy and there’s a reason for that.

“I’m making history right now I’m one of the first people if not the first person to work for three national television programs at the same time. I’m on TV every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Who else in professional wrestling history could ever say that?”

Callihan was asked about his journey in pro wrestling and tactics to getting noticed. He picked a different path for himself than most as he explained how he didn’t want to do anything the conventional way. He continued saying he is like The Undertaker now in the sense that everyone he works with grows in popularity.

“We do things our own way and that’s why we are where we are. People want to wrestle oVe, people want to wrestle Sami Callihan because for lack of better terms I am The Undertaker of wrestling right now, especially Impact Wrestling.

“If people wanna be famous they wrestle me because they know they’re gonna get more buzz than they’ve ever got in their life. Look what happened to Eddie Edwards. Look what happened to LAX once they feuded with oVe. Look what’s happening now to Pentagon Jr. I’m bringing him to an even bigger echelon than he was before.

source: Impact Wrestling conference call with Sami Callihan

