1. Dalton Castle defeated David Starr

2. Rey Horus defeated Penta El Zero M

3. Jeff Cobb defeated Joey Janela

4. PWG World Tag Team Championship Match

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

5. Rey Fenix defeated Trevor Lee

6. Matthew Riddle defeated Marty Scurll

7. PWG World Championship Match

WALTER (c) defeated Brody King

(Visited 1 times, 24 visits today)