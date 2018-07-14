Interesting Batista comment on a photo of Bayley

Jul 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

6 Responses

  1. Hans Maulwurf says:
    July 14, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Roidtista should stop bodyshaming people.

  2. Joseph says:
    July 14, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Don’t think he was body shaming her. I think he was admiring her butt.

  3. Mongo Lloyd says:
    July 14, 2018 at 11:53 am

    @Hans.

    He’s not bodyshaming…it’s quite the opposite.

    It’s a compliment.

  4. Izzy Frank says:
    July 14, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Is Batista gay? And its NOT kadunkadunk. Omg.

  5. mth says:
    July 14, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    “Is Batista gay?” is an odd question to ask in response to him admiring a woman’s butt.

  6. Joseph says:
    July 14, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    @Izzy Frank
    It is kadunkadunk. Look it up in the urban dictionary. There’s also badunkadunk, kabunkadunk, and probably many more of these stupid terms.

