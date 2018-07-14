House of Hardcore “Aussie Tour 2018 – Perth” Results – July 11, 2018 – Perth, Australia

Jul 14, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Angelia Love (w/Velvet Sky) defeated Lena Kross

2. Billy Gunn defeated Lance Archer

3. The Untouchables (Damian Slater and Marcius Pitt) defeated Craven and Mohamad Ali Vaez

4. NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match
Nick Aldis (c) defeated Mark Cometti

5. Hardcore Match
Al Snow defeated Joey Mercury

6. Six-Man Tag Team Tables Match
Bully Ray, Craven, and Swoggle defeated Squad World Order (Kenny, Mikey, and Randy)

7. HOH Twitch Television Championship Match
Willie Mack (c) defeated Andy Phoenix

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/12/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal