House of Hardcore “Aussie Tour 2018 – Perth” Results – July 11, 2018 – Perth, Australia
1. Angelia Love (w/Velvet Sky) defeated Lena Kross
2. Billy Gunn defeated Lance Archer
3. The Untouchables (Damian Slater and Marcius Pitt) defeated Craven and Mohamad Ali Vaez
4. NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match
Nick Aldis (c) defeated Mark Cometti
5. Hardcore Match
Al Snow defeated Joey Mercury
6. Six-Man Tag Team Tables Match
Bully Ray, Craven, and Swoggle defeated Squad World Order (Kenny, Mikey, and Randy)
7. HOH Twitch Television Championship Match
Willie Mack (c) defeated Andy Phoenix
