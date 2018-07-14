House of Hardcore “Aussie Tour 2018 – Melbourne” Results – July 13, 2018 – Melbourne, Australia

1. Al Snow defeated Mike Burr

2. Billy Gunn defeated Lance Archer

3. 3-Way Match

Madison Eagles defeated Angelina Love (w/Velvet Sky) and Erika Reid

4. Tables Match

Bubba Ray Dudley defeated Mohamad Ali Vaez

5. NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Nick Aldis (c) defeated Jonah Rock

6. Tag Team Match (w/Mick Foley as the Special Guest Enforcer)

Mark Cometti and Swoggle defeated Squad World Order (Kenny and Mikey)

7. First Blood Match

Tommy Dreamer defeated Joey Mercury

8. HOH Twitch Television Championship – Four-Way Match

Willie Mack (c) defeated Andy Phoenix, JXT, and Slade Mercer

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)