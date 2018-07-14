House of Hardcore “Aussie Tour 2018 – Melbourne” Results – July 13, 2018 – Melbourne, Australia
1. Al Snow defeated Mike Burr
2. Billy Gunn defeated Lance Archer
3. 3-Way Match
Madison Eagles defeated Angelina Love (w/Velvet Sky) and Erika Reid
4. Tables Match
Bubba Ray Dudley defeated Mohamad Ali Vaez
5. NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match
Nick Aldis (c) defeated Jonah Rock
6. Tag Team Match (w/Mick Foley as the Special Guest Enforcer)
Mark Cometti and Swoggle defeated Squad World Order (Kenny and Mikey)
7. First Blood Match
Tommy Dreamer defeated Joey Mercury
8. HOH Twitch Television Championship – Four-Way Match
Willie Mack (c) defeated Andy Phoenix, JXT, and Slade Mercer
