Daniel Bryan expresses optimism that he’ll resign with WWE

In an interview with The Business Times, it was mentioned that Bryan is currently in negotiations with WWE for a new contract, which is set to expire on September 1st. Bryan said in the interview that chances were good when it came to re-signing with the promotion.

“The wrestling world is an interesting world right now,” he said. “But I love working with WWE and my wife is a part of WWE and so there’s a good chance I’ll re-sign.”

