CHIKARA “Live at First Energy Stadium 2018” Results – July 13, 2018 – Reading, Pennsylvania

1. Fire Ant defeated Volgar

2. Mark Angelosetti defeated BLANK

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Creatures of the Deep (Cajun Crawdad, Hermit Crab, and Merlok) defeated Xyberhawk 2000 (Nytehawk, Danjerhawk, and Razerhawk)

4. Solo Darling defeated The Whisper

5. Lucas Calhoun defeated Callux the Castigator

6. Proletariat Boar of Moldova defeated Rick Roland

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)