CHIKARA “Clan Feuds 2018” Results – July 14, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling
EYFBO (Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik) [Beyond] defeated Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge [CHIKARA]
2. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling
Solo Darling [CHIKARA] defeated Deonna Purrazzo [Beyond]
3. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling
Chris Dickinson [Beyond] defeated Dasher Hatfield [CHIKARA]
4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Icarus, Travis Huckabee, Tony Deppen, and Fire Ant defeated Worker Ant, Green Ant, Thief Ant, and Razerhawk
5. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup
Danjerhawk defeated Cam Zagami (c)
6. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling – Non-Title
Juan Francisco de Coronado [CHIKARA] defeated Jonathan Gresham [Beyond]
7. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling
Mark Angelosetti [CHIKARA] defeated Tracy Williams [Beyond]