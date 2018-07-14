CHIKARA “Clan Feuds 2018” Results – July 14, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling

EYFBO (Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik) [Beyond] defeated Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge [CHIKARA]

2. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling

Solo Darling [CHIKARA] defeated Deonna Purrazzo [Beyond]

3. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling

Chris Dickinson [Beyond] defeated Dasher Hatfield [CHIKARA]

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Icarus, Travis Huckabee, Tony Deppen, and Fire Ant defeated Worker Ant, Green Ant, Thief Ant, and Razerhawk

5. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

Danjerhawk defeated Cam Zagami (c)

6. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling – Non-Title

Juan Francisco de Coronado [CHIKARA] defeated Jonathan Gresham [Beyond]

7. Interpromotional Series – CHIKARA vs. Beyond Wrestling

Mark Angelosetti [CHIKARA] defeated Tracy Williams [Beyond]

