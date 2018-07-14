Adam Page: “Going to WWE doesn’t feel important to me anymore”

ESPN recently interviewed Adam Page. He spoke about the prospect of WWE.

Adam Page on how going to WWE is not as important to him anymore:

“Going to WWE doesn’t feel important to me anymore. It’s not something I’m interested in. I really feel like in the past few years my goals have shifted from, ‘I want to accomplish X, Y, Z,’ to I want to make a good living for my family. I want to have fun and I want to bring something new and fresh to fan’s eyes and have it be something they enjoy, no matter where it is, no matter what capacity. To have an outlet for creativity. That’s been my goal.”

source: ESPN.com

(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)