WWE possibly bringing back two WCW PPV names?

According to Brad Shepard of Barn Burner, WWE is considering replacing some of their current PPV names with WCW PPV names. Shepard says that there are two specific names that have been mentioned to him by a source.

The first name that is reportedly being considered is Halloween Havoc.

WCW ran this event in October from 1989 through 2000. The event was obviously Halloween-themed.

The second name is Starrcade. NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, and WCW ran the event from 1983 until 2000. WWE brought it back last year but only for a live event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

