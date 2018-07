WWE NXT Live Event Results – July 12, 2018 – Sanford, Florida

1. War Raiders defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

2. Kassius Ohno defeated Mars Wang

-After the match, Ohno issued a challenge for some “real competition.”

3. Kassius Ohno defeated Danny Burch

4. Candice LeRae and Jessie Elaban defeated Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez

5. Chris Dijak defeated Brennan Williams

6. Kairi Sane defeated Taynara Conti

7. Kona Reeves defeated Tucker Knight

8. Wesley Blake defeated Jason

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong defeated The Street Profits and Babatunde Aiyegbusi

(Visited 1 times, 10 visits today)