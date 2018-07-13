WWE doesn’t want Rey Mysterio to appear at All In?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rey’s discussions with WWE are so close that they’ve gotten to the point where both sides are talking about what commitments he does and doesn’t have left on his schedule.

Rey Mysterio has been confirmed for All In on September 1st, but it’s being said that even though he wants to work the show, WWE officials would rather he didn’t.

Mysterio also wants to drop the Crash Heavyweight Championship, and the most likely person to take the title from his is Bestia 666.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

