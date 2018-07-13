WWE Announces New Match for Sunday’s Extreme Rules Kickoff Pre-show

Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show. A Tables Match between SAnitY and The New Day will also air on the pre-show.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:

WWE Title Match

Rusev vs. AJ Styles

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage.

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper

Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: Tables Match

SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston)

Kickoff Pre-show

Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

