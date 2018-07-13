WWE Announces More Participants in the Second Annual Mae Young Classic

WWE has announced four additional participants for the Second Annual Mae Young Classic Tournament. Those four participants are Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, and Jinny. These four women join Kaitlyn, Rhea Ripley, and Vernice Gabriel as confirmed participants.

BREAKING: Four more competitors have been announced for this year's #MaeYoungClassic! https://t.co/Cd1W9SXkRE — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2018

