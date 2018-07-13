The Rock explains why he’s not running for President

“I absolutely do, yes. Just to put it into context, the Washington Post posted a story and the gist of it was if I did run I would have a legitimate shot at winning. It kinda picked up this steam, and when it picked up this steam a lot of the American public thought, ‘That’s a great idea!’ So when that started picking up when I’m asked [I say] of course I have incredible respect for our American people and our country. So I said yes I will consider it. Of course, I would. But at the same time, I’m not delusional at all, like I need experience. So if that were to happen in 2024 or 2028 I would have to go to work and get some experience and understand policy.”

credit: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (via Wrestling Inc.)

(Visited 1 times, 106 visits today)