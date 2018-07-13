The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Extreme Rules

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Ronda Rousey makes it to WWE 2k19

*Brock Lesnar headed back to UFC

*Kaitlyn returning to WWE as apart of the Mae Young Classic

And More!

We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring an awesome Main Event Tag Team Championship Showdown with Undisputed Era and Mustache Mountain!

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown along with our Extreme Rules Preview featuring AJ Styles vs Rusev for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley, Team Hell No challenging for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack071218.mp3

