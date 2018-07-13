Several Dwayne Johnson movies for sale for just $9.99 on iTunes

iTunes is running a special on several Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movies, selling them for $9.99.

The movies which carry the special price for just a limited time are Snitch, Central Intelligence, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, The Other Guys, Tooth Fairy, Empire State, Baywatch, The Rundown, Walking Tall, The Mummy Returns, Get Smart, Pain & Gain, Hercules, Faster, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Doom, The Scorpion King, Southland Tales, and his biggest movie so far, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

There is also special Dwayne Johnson Action 3-Pack with Doom, The Rundown, and The Scorpion King selling for $9.99.

His latest movie, Rampage, is available for purchase as well for $19.99.

