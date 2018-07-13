Paul Heyman reportedly worked as a Raw writer this week

Paul Heyman reportedly worked as a writer for WWE Monday Night Raw, and was crucial in writing the segment between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Heyman was listed as a writer on the production sheet for Raw, and was also listed as a road writer, implying the former ECW owner will travel with the company in his new role.

Despite this week’s Raw receiving the lowest viewership in Raw history, it is believed Heyman will revitalize the brand, due to his prior experience writing for WWE television.

(Pwguru)

