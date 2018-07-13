Paul Heyman reportedly worked as a Raw writer this week

Jul 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Paul Heyman reportedly worked as a writer for WWE Monday Night Raw, and was crucial in writing the segment between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Heyman was listed as a writer on the production sheet for Raw, and was also listed as a road writer, implying the former ECW owner will travel with the company in his new role.

Despite this week’s Raw receiving the lowest viewership in Raw history, it is believed Heyman will revitalize the brand, due to his prior experience writing for WWE television.

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 18 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/12/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal