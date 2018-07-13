Josh Barnett talks about Jim Ross taking an unplanned bump at G1 Special

“I had a nice chat with those kids after the show. They looked me up and they apologized and they weren’t looking at their shoes when they were talking because I would’ve called their hand on that one. They were sincere, I do believe that. I didn’t necessarily think ill-will. I didn’t think anyone meant to hurt anyone. We’re a part of the same program they are. All we want to do is make them look as great as we can make them. Even as I sat back down at that monitor and I’m pissed as all hell. I’m thinking, ‘Well this is only gonna help their match out.’ If people weren’t buying him as a heel before they sure as hell are now.”

source: The Ross Report

