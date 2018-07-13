Jeff Hardy Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been Using The Swanton Bomb At Live Events

Jeff Hardy hasn’t been using the Swanton Bomb at #WWE live events, and he told CantonRep that he hasn’t been using the move due to issues with his lower back.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I think it has to do with hope, faith and a lot of luck. Matt always says, ‘It’s just incredible. You’re one of these guys that do this insane stuff, and here you are 40 years into your life still giving them a little bit of that.’ The toll has been rough at times. Lately, my lower back has really been bothering me to the point where I haven’t been doing the swanton (Note: a forward flip from the top rope) as much in the live events just to protect it.

I think looking forward I’m gonna have to be more like that, because nothing lasts forever. I’ve been real lucky, and naturally on TV I always want to go all out, but in the live events, I might have to hold back a little. I’m glad my face paint has come back. That’s always fun for people to see, because it’s original and unique each and every night, and I love doing that. Growing up I was a huge fan of Ultimate Warrior and Sting, and I wanted to be a little bit of both of them.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

