Jeff Hardy: “I definitely would like to be the world champion again”

Jul 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I definitely would like to be the world champion again. And I definitely want to be involved in a deletion-style match, if that happens one day down the road on our property (like Ultimate Deletion), because I wasn’t involved in the last one. There’s several things I’d like to do, but I’d like just to continue to re-invent ourselves. I’ve been doing a lot of live shows singing now, too, and I’m loving that. I would love to one day perform a song at one of these WWE shows before I’m done with my WWE career.”

source: cantonrep.com

(Visited 1 times, 111 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

7/12/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal