Fandango: “The best advice I had ever received was care, but don’t care”

“The best advice I had ever received was care, but don’t care. Don’t stop caring about the business but don’t be so hard on yourself. If you are going through that curtain every night and in the back of your mind you just want to curse yourself if you mess up that drop kick or fumble on a promo and then you stumble on your words. If you just stop trying so hard about whether or not you mess up or something goes wrong and it’s the end of the world. I think it’s because of the numbers of years I have been doing this, like getting the reps. It’s like a young kid who goes up to bat and just wants to hit a home run, it’s like, he’s so nervous but after 10 years into his career he has loosened up and has struck out about 2,000 times it no longer affects him.”

source: Peter Bahi for the transcription

(Visited 1 times, 99 visits today)