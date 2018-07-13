Brock Lesnar wrestling at SummerSlam

Jul 13, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Brock Lesnar will indeed be wrestling at SummerSlam and defending the Universal title.

While rumors are that this will be another Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar main event show, Lesnar’s opponent has not been 100% confirmed yet. The storyline over the past several weeks has been that Lesnar is not returning to the company and stacking all odds against Reigns in hopes that fans cheer the former Shield member the next time he goes one-on-one against the champ.

Brock, now in the USADA drug test pool, will be eligible to return to the Octagon in the beginning of January 2019 and his first fight will be for the UFC Heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier. Lesnar already made his presence felt at UFC 226, shoving the new champion and telling Cormier that he’s coming for him.

3 Responses

  1. Captain Ass says:
    July 13, 2018 at 11:19 am

    How nice that he’s actually going to be booked to defend the title. What a disgraceful title run. Keep the belt off of a part timer. It’s ridiculous. I don’t care who wins the belt from him, as long as he drops it at Summerslam.

  2. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Who gives an F? The universal title is the biggest joke in wrestling today.

  3. Breen says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Just not Reigns… Anyone but Reigns.

