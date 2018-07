Audio: Jeff Jarrett on the Death of Owen Hart

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

We had a great conversation with WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett, this week on the Prime Time with Sean Mooney podcast. And we thought you might find the following clip interesting – Jeff talking about his close friendship with Owen Hart. Owen’s in-ring ability, classic ribbing, and the events surrounding his tragic death (4:43).

