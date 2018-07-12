WWE has released their Mid Year Awards for 2018

Best Male Wrestler: AJ Styles

Best Female Wrestler: Ronda Rousey

Hottest Rivalry: AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Most Surprising Return: Bobby Lashley

Most Shocking Moment: Roman Reigns spearing Brock Lesnar through the Steel Cage at Greatest Royal Rumble

Best Diss: John Cena mocking Undertaker for his workout videos on Michelle McCools IG

Best Match: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor on the April 30th episode of Raw

Funniest Moment: Titus O Neil sliding under the ring at Greatest Royal Rumble

