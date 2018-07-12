The Rock says he can’t wait to get back in a WWE ring

During the NYC premiere of Skyscraper, WWE’s Cathy Kelley caught up with The Rock to ask the important question: When will we see The Rock back inside a WWE ring?

“I can’t wait to get back in a WWE ring,” Johnson replied without giving a specific time frame. Johnson said that there’s nothing like being inside a WWE ring because of the crowd and the interaction you get with them. He said this is the first premiere he held in New York City and the city means a lot to him because this is where he started his wrestling career, just 2.2 miles away at Madison Square Garden at the 1996 Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Kelley also spoke to his mother Ata Johnson who talked about her granddaughter, and The Rock’s daughter, Simone, wanting to enter the wrestling business. Ata said that Simone would be the first 4th generation wrestler training and she can’t wait for her to start. When asked if she gave her any advice, Ata said that she just told her to follow her dad’s footsteps and she’ll be alright!

You can see the interviews below.

