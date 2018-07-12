Martha Hart slams Bret Hart for suggesting that she’s “erasing” the memory of Owen Hart

Martha Hart, the widow of the late Owen Hart, slammed Bret Hart for his comments in the media lately where he suggested that she is trying to erase the memory of Owen Hart.

Calling the comments “reckless, irresponsible, and clearly untrue,” Martha said that Bret’s comments are solely because she still refuses to work with WWE to “exploit Owen’s image for commercial gain.” She said that she still believes that the company was responsible for Owen’s death and due to that she cannot and will not support any efforts by WWE to profit from his memory.

“Instead, I, my son Oje and daughter Athena have worked tirelessly to honor Owen through the good works of The Owen Hart Foundation, which has exceeded $4 million in gift giving and contributions toward scholarships, home owner bursaries, and other special projects that have greatly improved the lives of so many in Canada and around the world, Martha said in the statement.

“Bret Hart’s comments are disrespectful and cruel. It is disappointing that so many in the media have chosen to report them without seeking my perspective. Whatever Bret may believe, the fact is that, far from “erasing” Owen’s memory, I have devoted the last 20 years to celebrating his life in a very public way. I can think of very few people who have been remembered so glowingly by their spouse,” the statement concluded.

