Lita says Kairi Sane gave her the ‘Most Devastating Blow’ she’s ever received

Before coming to WWE, Kairi Sane developed a stiff working style in STARDOM. The Pirate Princess is currently in NXT, but had the chance to perform in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past January.

Sane was the sixth entrant in the match and didn’t eliminate anyone before getting tossed out by Dana Brooke. Lita won’t forget Sane’s time in the Royal Rumble Match though as she spoke about a hard shot she took from the former STARDOM champion during Table For 3.

“I had a private moment with Charles Robinson after I had ninety pounds of Japanese Pirate who just came at me, gave me the most devastating blow I’ve had,” Lita said.

Robinson was at ringside to check on the competitors after they were eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match. Following Lita’s elimination by Becky Lynch, Robinson went to check on her. The WWE Hall Of Famer says she was still recovering from Sane’s sliding forearm to the chest when he asked her if she was okay.

“Charles was like, ‘hey you alright?'” Lita continued. “I just looked at him and was like, ‘what the hell man?’… I go, ‘I guess.'”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

