Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie Skyscraper premieres in New York City

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest movie, Skyscraper, had its premiere in New York City yesterday, with its release in theaters set for tomorrow, July 13.

In Skyscraper, Johnson plays former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world, The Pearl, suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

The movie features also Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

You can check out some exclusive footage from the New York City premiere of the movie below.

