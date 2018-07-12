Charlotte is heading to Costa Rica

Charlotte Flair is headed to Costa Rica later this month for the Kamen 2018 Festival on Saturday, July 21st and Sunday, July 22nd at the National Stadium of Costa Rica. Flair is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant but she’s expected back in time for the SummerSlam build.

The WWE website noted that Kamen, promoted by Anime Empire, is an international cosplay festival that brings together some of the best cosplayers in the world. Flair tweeted the following on the appearance.

I am visiting Costa Rica and for the first time I’ll be able to meet all of you! Woooo! #PuraVida #KamenFestival Who is everyone dressing up as?!?!

